OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Romp Festival is about to celebrate 21 years of showcasing bluegrass talent. Big things are in store for 2024, including having Grammy-nominated country artist Dierks Bentley as headliner.

The last week of June 2024 , Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro will be full of the sounds of bluegrass.

“Dierks mainly is one of those mainstream country artists, but he has some roots in bluegrass music. When he first moved to Nashville, he played a lot of bluegrass music at the Station Inn and other places,” says Chris Joslin, the executive director of The Romp Festival.

Joslin says other performers in the line up include Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Leftover Salmon, and the list could continue to grow to as many as 30 artists.

He says their greatest strategy over the years has been diversifying how people are exposed to the sounds of Bluegrass music.

“​Leftover Salmon, because they’re a great jam band and Colorado-based. Also, the Po’ Ramblin Boys with Jim Lauderdale; They’re hardcore Bluegrass but with great songwriting. Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, they were robbed last year. She’s a rising star, Grammy winner representing this new generation coming along, great playing, great songwriting. Then, Rick Faris is a new resident of Owensboro, Kentucky,” says Joslin.



Rick Faris will serve as the first luthier in residence at Kentucky Guitar Works. The new facility will be introduced in January, where he’ll help with instrument building and apprenticeship programs.



“It’s not just about entertainment and the artists on the main stage. It’s about what is a ticket holder going to experience from the time they arrive to the time they leave, from the camping to the food vendors, to the workshop stage, to programming downtown here at the Hall of Fame. So, that’s something that I’ve seen really evolve,” says Joslin.



The executive director says his favorite memory in the 8 years he’s been apart of putting on the festival was in 2017, when Old Crow Medicine called him on stage.



“‘Chris, grab your banjo! Come out, and play when we’re there!’ So, that’s the magic of bluegrass music. I went from being a spectator, just like everybody else, to playing a banjo with one of my favorite artists. I just love that,” says Joslin.