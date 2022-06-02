EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dinosaur fans look out! The most realistic and largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is back and better than ever!

Press reports tell us that for only one weekend, June 3 through 5, the Jurassic Quest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is coming to the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville. Families will have the chance to experience it all!

They will have everything including:

life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs

dinosaur themed rides and attractions

live dinosaur shows, and interactive science.

The venue states they will also have art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, and for young children, a “Triceratots” soft play area.

This event opens up June 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Other hours are June 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $22 for adults and children and $19 for seniors.

You can find more information here.