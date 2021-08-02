Diocese of Evansville kicks off 2021-2022 school year with mass for educators

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Diocese of Evansville held its back to school mass Monday. Teachers from the diocese’s 26 schools were there and they were joins by Bishop Joseph Siegel.
Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools across eight counties are slated to start school between August 4 and August 12. Here is the schedule:
- Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Mater Dei High School, Evansville (freshmen and sophomores only)
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Annunciation at Christ the King Campus, Evansville
- Annunciation at Holy Spirit Campus, Evansville
- Good Shepherd Catholic School, Evansville
- Holy Rosary, Evansville
- Mater Dei High School, Evansville (juniors and seniors only)
- Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville
- St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
- St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
- St. Philip, Posey County
- Washington Catholic Schools, Washington
- Friday, Aug. 6
- St. Bernard, Rockport
- Monday, Aug. 9
- Corpus Christi, Evansville
- Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Holy Redeemer, Evansville
- Resurrection, Evansville
- St. Joseph, Princeton
- St. Matthew, Mount Vernon
- Westside Catholic, Evansville
- Wednesday, Aug. 11
- Holy Trinity Catholic School, Dubois County
- St. James, Haubstadt
- St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
- St. Wendel, St. Wendel
- Thursday, Aug. 12
- Flaget Elementary School, Vincennes
- Rivet Middle/High School, Vincennes
- Holy Cross, Fort Branch
- Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, Haubstadt