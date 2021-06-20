EPD: Bicyclist hit by car in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatchers tell Eyewitness News that emergency crews responded to an accident with injury at West Columbia and North First Avenue in Evansville on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling on a sidewalk northbound along First Avenue when they went out into traffic and were sideswiped by a vehicle.

EPD said the bicyclist had a cut to their head and other minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.