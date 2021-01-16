Police: Driver unhurt after car crashes into pole in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says a car has crashed into a telephone pole in the 1600 block of Ohio Street on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say the crash is over the Pigeon Creek Bridge near the city’s downtown.

Evansville Police Dept. Sgt. Jacob Taylor said the driver did not show signs of any impairment but officers believe he wasn’t “acting right.”

The driver told police that he was passing a car when he left the roadway. A witness told police the driver didn’t have headlights activated leading up to the crash.

Police said the driver was uninjured.

Vectren has been contacted for cleanup and the roadway could be shut down for some time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)