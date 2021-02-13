Police: Three people injured after crash on Covert Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch said emergency crews were called to a crash with injury in the 2000 block of Covert Avenue on Saturday afternoon around 1:30.

Evansville Police Officers at the scene said the car involved t-boned another vehicle. EPD said three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dispatchers said all lanes of Covert Ave. in the 2000 block were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)