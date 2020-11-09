Dispatch: ATV accident reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch originally told us injuries were reported after a 4-wheeler accident Sunday night. Officers told our crew at the scene that no injuries have been reported.

Dispatch says emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of Conlin Avenue on the city’s southeast side just after 6 p.m.

Evansville Police, Fire and AMR were called to the scene. We’re told EPD is still on scene investigating.

We’re working on getting more information.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 8, 2020)