EPD: One person shot outside Dollar General on Evansville’s South Side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police confirm one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Dollar General store on the city’s South Side.

Officers were the scene in the 2100 block of South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Ave. EPD said the victim was shot outside the store, but was later found in the 2000 block of Kathleen Ave. It’s unclear why the victim ended up at that location.

EPD is on scene at Dollar General on Weinbach Ave. Police confirm one person suffers from a gunshot and was transported to a local hospital. Victim was found in the area of Kathleen Ave. @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/y2te8YUXGV — Katie Forcade (@KForcadeNews) July 4, 2021

Dispatchers said Evansville Police Officers were called to a shots fired incident around 2:40 p.m. AMR and Evansville Fire were also called to the scene. We’re working on learning more details.