Evansville Police: One dead in Powell Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police confirm one person has died after a shooting in the 1100 block of Powell Avenue. The victim died at the emergency room Sunday night.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say they have a suspect in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

