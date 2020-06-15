Family rescued on Ohio River near Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News that a family on the river has been rescued after running out of gas near the Angel Mounds Boat Ramp in Vanderburgh County.

We’re told the call came in at 8:16 p.m. Sunday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: