Dispatch: Working garage fire in Evansville is out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says firefighters were working a garage fire on the city’s near North Side Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Iowa Street. We’re told the fire was completely extinguished in about 10 minutes.

An official says that a fire investigator has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)