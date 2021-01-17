Dispatch: Working garage fire in Evansville is out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says firefighters were working a garage fire on the city’s near North Side Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East Iowa Street. We’re told the fire was completely extinguished in about 10 minutes.

An official says that a fire investigator has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)

