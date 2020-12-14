Dispatch: Working structure fire in McCutchanville

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – At least one person was injured after a house fire in Vanderburgh County.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says emergency crews were called to a working structure fire in McCutchanville.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 7:08 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dana Drive.

The McCutchanville Fire Department and German Township Fire Department were called to the scene.

Firefighters say minor injuries were reported.

We’re told Vanderburgh County deputies also responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

