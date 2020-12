Update: The crash scene has been cleared.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Dispatchers say a wreck has closed one lane of southbound Highway 41 in front of Ellis Park.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that the accident involves ‘several’ vehicles.

This is a developing story and we’re working on learning more details.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)