WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side.

Operator: 911?

Caller: I have an active shooter in the Walmart on the west side. Active shooter in the Walmart on the west side. Black guy named Ron. Please hurry. He has already shot some people.

The men and women at the dispatch center answered 14 calls as a former Walmart employee shot a current employee in the face. The shots rang out, sending the nearly 80 people inside ducking for cover.

Operator: Are you hiding?

Caller: Yes, I heard four shots.

Operator: Four shots?

Caller: Yes.

“It was a lot of stress, a lot of hecticness,” says Carrie James, the deputy director at Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch. “There was a lot of fear going on.”

Dispatchers quickly determined who the shooter was and that he had a history with employees.

“Any bit of information that you can give us is so important. It may not seem important to you, but it is important to us,” she says.

Caller: The shooter’s name is Ronald Mosley. He has attacked people here before.

Operator: He has been there before and attacked people?

Caller: Yes, he used to work here.

Police say Mosley began shooting in the breakroom, moments before the nightly team meeting.

Operator: Do you see them still?

Caller: No, he was in the break room taking shots at people.

Operator: Okay, so you last saw him in the breakroom?

Caller: Yeah.

Mosley shot a woman in the face before running out of the break room, chasing another employee with a gun. Moments later, dispatchers answered a call saying that Mosley had come back to finish killing the victim.

Caller: Holy ****! Oh my god, he knows where we are!

Operator: Okay are you in the back office where the shooter is?

Caller: Yes, we are in the back office. He is right outside the door.

Dispatchers answered a call from a person helping the victim.

“The caller with the injured lady, she had moments where she broke down. But she reeled it in and finished the call. She was a trooper,” James says.

Between dispatchers and the AMR team, they were able to guide the caller through administering first aid until help arrived.

“Of course, AMR was getting a couple of calls at the same time, I believe. While we were trying to connect, the lady with the injured lady was told to put something on to help stop the bleeding,” James says.

James says that in situations like this, they offer peer counseling sessions to help dispatchers cope.

“It is a great team. It is headed by one of our second-shift supervisors. She does a fantastic job. The police, sheriff, and fire departments, anytime we have events like this, they tell us we can join them and debrief. We appreciate that.”

Police say the victim is in stable condition at a hospital in Indianapolis.