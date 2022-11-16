EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch says it dispatched police, fire and AMR units to reports of a flipped car off I-69 on the exit to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 41 on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

Reports say the driver was distracted using his phone and didn’t realize he had gone off the road. The driver was not injured but was detained, police say, due to suspicion of him driving while intoxicated.

Our crew also tell us the man in question was wearing shorts despite the cold temperature.

This story will be updated.