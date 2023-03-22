EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament was in its second day of play at the Ford Center on Wednesday, bringing fans to Evansville.

“That first day is a pretty jam packed day. We’ve got all eight teams playing in those four days – so it’s back to back basketball, but everything has gone pretty smoothly,” says Erin Graninger of the Evansville Sports Corporation.

She says that planning for events like this starts a few years in advance.

“It’s an absolute testament to the type of hospitality we have here in Evansville. It’s a testament to the type of facilities we have as well. You know, people look at division I more for march madness. But DII is some top tier competition, and we have the best of the best in the entire country coming here to the Ford Center,” says Graninger.

Downtown Evansville will also be playing host to the NABC Reese’s All Star game on Friday,- featuring the best teams of division 2 outside of the elite 8 prior to Saturday’s championship.

The all-star game is free to everyone at Ford Center, starting at 6 p-m.