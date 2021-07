POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff said an ATV crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Copperline and Blackford Road area.

Indiana Conservation Officers said three 16-year-old’s were on a side by side when it flipped over. DNR said the female driver had significant arm and leg injuries. We’re told a tourniquet was applied.

The two other juveniles had minor injuries.