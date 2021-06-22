DNR says a bear is making its way east, another sighting reported

CARMI, Ill (WEHT) A bear is quickly rising to fame in the Tri-State, with people wondering – where will he or she be spotted next? DNR officials say they’ve been tracking a bear since it crossed the Mississippi River from Missouri.

The latest sighting happened Tuesday. Sarah Haley spotted a bear in her backyard in Centerville, about 3 miles north of Carmi.

Courtesy: Sarah Haley

Courtesy: Sarah Haley

Courtesy: Sarah Haley

Courtesy: Sarah Haley

Monday morning, Laci Laughard saw a bear in the Springertown area as she went out for her morning workout. But it’s not clear if it’s the same bear.

Courtesy: Laci Laughard

Experts say most of the time, bears are happy to go unseen by people and will move along on their own. But if you do encounter a bear, Bearwise.org has some tips to make sure you have a safe experience.