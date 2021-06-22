DNR says a bear is making its way east, another sighting reported

CARMI, Ill (WEHT) A bear is quickly rising to fame in the Tri-State, with people wondering – where will he or she be spotted next? DNR officials say they’ve been tracking a bear since it crossed the Mississippi River from Missouri.
The latest sighting happened Tuesday. Sarah Haley spotted a bear in her backyard in Centerville, about 3 miles north of Carmi.
Monday morning, Laci Laughard saw a bear in the Springertown area as she went out for her morning workout. But it’s not clear if it’s the same bear.
Experts say most of the time, bears are happy to go unseen by people and will move along on their own. But if you do encounter a bear, Bearwise.org has some tips to make sure you have a safe experience.