DNR says Hoosiers should remove birdfeeders statewide

(WEHT) – Indiana DNR says Indiana residents should remove their birdfeeders after reports of sick and dying songbirds.

DNR has received reports from 15 counties.

The 15 counties are Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington, and Whitley.



DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is making the birds sick.



DNR says the sick birds show neurological signs of illness, eye swelling and crusty discharge.



The following steps are recommended statewide:



• Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.

• Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.

• Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.

• Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.

• When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.

• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.

Additional information will be shared when final diagnostic results are received.