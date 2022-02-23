INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) -Hunters need to warm up their turkey calls because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts through March 14.

Spring turkey season opens April 27 and runs through May 15. The bag limit is one bearded or male turkey for the season.

Hunters can apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt by clicking “Apply for a reserved hunt” and entering their Customer ID. The online method is the only way to apply. Late entries will not be accepted.

The application process is consolidated into the online services website on.IN.gov/INHuntFish along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not needed to apply.