DNR: Unconfirmed bear sighting reported in Southwest Indiana

SOUTHWEST INDIANA (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff confirmed a reported black bear being spotted in the area of I-69 and I-64 at the Vanderburgh-Warrick County line on Saturday morning. The sheriff said Conservation Officers were notified.

According to Indiana DNR officials, they are reviewing whatever evidence may exist before making a final call on if this really was a bear. There is no clear timetable on how long it takes to confirm or disprove a bear sighting.

There have been multiple sightings of a bear in recent days across Southern Illinois.