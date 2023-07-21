WESTVILLE, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Correction says construction will begin soon on a new correctional facility in Westville.

Lawmakers approved $1.2 billion dollars towards the project, including $800 million this past legislative session. According to the DOC, project designs and plans are being finalized on the facility, which when finished would be the largest in the state.

FOX 59 News has been told the DOC is considering incorporating some of the current facility into the new building, but just how much, if any, has yet to be determined.

The project has some prison reform advocacy groups hopeful this will address what they call an overcrowded and outdated facility.

”It’s a long-time coming for an upgrade,” said Raymond Powell, who works as the PACE pre-release coordinator.

Powell helps incarcerated individuals in Marion County re-enter society through the PACE program. He said the DOC is the largest mental health provider in the state.

”You’re servicing prisoners on a smaller budget, and trying to get better results, so I think money needs to be allocated towards this reform project for Westville,” said Powell.

DOC spokesperson Brandi Pahl said all $1.2 billion dollars earmarked for the project will go towards construction.

“Preliminary work is set to begin soon on the project, which will take three to four years to construct,” said Pahl. “This is a step in the right direction when you talk about education, when you talk about the upkeep of a facility where people are not being subjected to living conditions that will further debilitate their mental health.”

The ACLU of Indiana said outdated facilities have led to a statewide pattern of overcrowding and inhumane conditions.

“Protecting the rights and safety of individuals currently incarcerated through improvements to facilities is one step, but we must also treat the cause of overcrowding — the policies that have led to mass incarceration,” said ACLU in a statement.

Powell said he hopes funds will go towards educational programs for prisoners in the near future.

”You wanna talk about public safety, you wanna talk about violence reduction, these things go hand in hand with servicing the prison population,” said Powell.

Pahl said more information on the project will be released once construction begins. The facility would be able to hold an estimated 4,200 incarcerated individuals.