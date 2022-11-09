INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man already in jail on drug charges will spend another 12 years in prison after police found a slew of child porn, showing infants as young as 6 months old, on his electronics.

36-year-old Brian Greenlee of Indianapolis was sentenced on Tuesday to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to “transportation of child sexual abuse material.”

Greenlee was already in Hendricks County jail on meth charges when police received a tip in Jan. 2021 that he had been trafficking child porn. When he was initially arrested, he had a cell phone and a backpack with multiple electronics.

Police later got a search warrant to access Greenlee’s digital devices and found thousands of explicit photos and videos of minors. Court docs say material found on his phone showed “infants as young as 6 months to a year old”.

Additionally, officers found an app called MEGA on the phone. In the app, Greenlee had been chatting with users about “his sexual interest in children,” sending links to more abuse materials and uploading thousands of illegal photos and videos.

Upon this discovery, the FBI, IMPD and US Attorney’s office joined the investigation that led to Greenlee’s sentencing.

Ultimately, Greenlee was sentenced to over 12 years in prison and ordered to pay the child victims $76,000 in restitution. As part of his sentence, he will be on supervised probation for 10 years following his release and will be required to register as a sex offender.