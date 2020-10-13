Doctors push for vaccine awareness and education

(WEHT) During the coronavirus pandemic, doctors say it is so important for people to get the vaccines they need. They’re trying to ease folks’ concerns about safety.

In the middle of the pandemic, infectious disease is on everybody’s minds, and doctors say it’s time to turn this awareness into action.

“75 percent of older adults want more information about the right vaccines for them,” says Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a family physician. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in educating the community about different adult vaccines.”

Dr. Bhuyan says a lot of people are skipping the doctor’s office because they’re worried about COVID.

“Family physicians are certainly prioritizing patient safety, making sure our offices are safe for patients to get routine care as well as vaccinations. So we’re doing things like making sure we’ve got curbside waiting rooms, HEPA filters, sanitization processes, even special hours for older adults.”

She says if you’re worried about the virus, simply call your doctor’s office and ask what they’re doing to keep you safe.

If you’re not sure if your shots are up to date, experts say the best place to start is to call your family doctor. They should have your vaccination records on file.