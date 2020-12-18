Dog breaks leg after allegedly being thrown from vehicle

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Henderson County Animal Control is asking for donations after officials believe a dog was bagged up and thrown from a vehicle in the Henderson area near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway.

Road crews found the dog in the median unable to move and freezing. The dog’s left hind leg is broken in three places. Officials said the dog will get pins Monday and medical costs will be upwards of $800. Individuals who know about the dog can call Henderson County Animal Control at 270-826-8966.

