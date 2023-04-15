JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Employees with the Dubois County Humane Society are doing what they can to find a home for a dog that’s been in their care for 528 days.

For the past two weeks, they’ve been posting pictures of Addison the dog on Facebook in hopes of finding her forever family.

She’s the longest resident at the shelter.

Addison is a 2-year-old Pit-Rottweiler mix and loves to be the center of attention.

“She’s a total love bug. She just loves cuddling. She loves being petted. She loves playing fetch. Fetch is like her absolute favorite thing,” said Victoria Easley with the shelter. “We’ve both been here almost the same amount of time and she’s definitely grown very close and dear in my heart.”

Addison would be best in a home with no other pets and no children.

If you’re interested in adopting her, you can call the shelter at 812-482-PETS.