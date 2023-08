HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Police have confirmed that a dog was shot at Judson and Taylor in Evansville.

The call to the police came in a little bit after 7 tonight. According to police, the dog jumped over a fence and approached a man who was walking his dog. The man shot the dog that jumped the fence in the head.

Police don’t have the man who shot the dog in custody, though the incident is still under investigation.