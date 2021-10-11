Dog thrown from van recovering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue is saying they received a call Wednesday that a dog had been spotted being thrown out of a gray mini-van. The caller said the dog was thrown from the vehicle and then ran over on Diamond Avenue near Highway 65.

Officials say the dog was rushed to St. Joe Veterinary Hospital and then transferred to the All Pet Emergency Clinic. They note that she suffered head trauma and seizures. It Takes a Village made a Facebook post saying the dog showed some improvement with recovery, and was transferred back to St. Joe Veterinary Hospital. They added that the dog was named Peach after the Good Samaritan who rushed her to the vet.

Animal Control is reportedly investigating the incident. Petunia’s Resale for Rescue is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to arrest of the person who threw her out the window. If you have any information on who may have done this, you’re asked to call Evansville Animal Care & Control at 812-435-6015.