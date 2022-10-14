EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced on Friday the opening of a new retailer to provide fresh foods and affordable essentials to help alleviate the food desert in the Jacobsville area.

This is the result of a collaboration between ECHO Housing, House Investments and Dollar General.

“Dollar General agreed to invest in the roughly 11,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space at Evansville’s newest mixed-use workforce housing development, The Forge on Main—and add their differentiated DG Market,” said Mayor Winnecke.

The Forge on Main will be the site of a Dollar General Market. Reports say the store will provide household items, dairy, fresh meat, fruits, vegetables both frozen, canned and fresh along with grains and other foods.

Officials say the addition of the store is a part of Dollar General’s commitment to offer fresh produce in over 10,000 stores.

