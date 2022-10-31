EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another Dollar General (DG) is coming to Evansville and to celebrate, DG is planning to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, in collaboration with the Kellogg Company.

Reports say the books will benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Additionally, the donation is a part of a larger goal to donate more than 60,000 books in 2022 to celebrate new DG stores opening all over the country.

The store will be located at 4224 E. Booneville New Harmony Road and will offer area residents household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. The store will also carry the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Officials say the new store will employ anywhere from six to ten people to work at the store. More information can be found here.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Evansville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The new DG store will also have a new feature that has been rolled out for new locations- fresh produce. Reports say the store will have the top 20 assorted fresh fruits and vegetables sold in grocery stores like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries and will cover about 80% of produce categories most grocery stores typically carry.

DG officials say Dollar General is committed to the communities they serve, with their official mission defined as to serve others. They strive to be good neighbors and help incentivize literacy and education with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Reports say schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a DG store will be eligible to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. More information about the foundation and the grant programs can be found here.