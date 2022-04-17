(WEHT) – Dollar Tree recalls more than one million hot glue guns due to fire and burn hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the glue guns can malfunction when plugged in.

This recall involves Crafter’s Square Glue Guns. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

Dollar Tree has received at least 4 reports of fires caused by the glue guns.

If you have one, stop using it and return it for a refund.

