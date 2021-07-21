Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Legendary country singer Dolly Parton took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a special birthday message to her husband of 57 years.

Parton said in an attached video: “I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that.”

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

The singer decided to recreate her 1978 “Playboy” cover shoot as a gift to him.

Parton explains in the video that she originally planned to pose in “Playboy” when she was 75 years old, but unfortunately, the magazine is no longer in existence.

“Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on ‘Playboy’ magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of ‘Playboy,'” she said.

The magazine’s spring 2020 issue was its last regularly scheduled printed issue. The magazine is now published online.

She jokes that she was “kind of a little butterball” in her original “Playboy” cover, but she says she’s “string cheese” in this one.

Fans responded with support and encouragement to her Twitter post and birthday gift to her husband.