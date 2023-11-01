HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A former Oakland City Police officer charged with attempted murder was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday.

Donald Carlisle entered into a plea agreement in early October, with charges stemming from an incident during November of 2021. Gibson County authorities said that at the time Carlisle got into a fight with another man near Oakland City.

Investigators say that Carlisle later fired shots which damaged the man’s car. Record show that Carlisle last worked for the Oakland City Police Department in 2020.