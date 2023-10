HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Chamber of Young Professionals in Owensboro is holding the 3rd annual Costume Drive.

They are asking for new or gently used costumes in sizes for elementary school children.

Costumes can be dropped off at all Independence Bank locations, Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, BHG Realty, Terry’s Trees, Greater Owensboro Realty Co. and All Blessings Inc.

Donations are being accepted through October 25.

Contact cyp@owensboro.com for more information.