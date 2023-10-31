HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Don’s Dry Cleaning & Laundry in Evansville is kicking off its 2023 coat a kid campaign at Hebron Elementary School on October 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Many children in the Tri-State don’t have the proper gear to bundle up, and winter coats can cost upwards of eighty dollars, leaving many families unable to afford them. The Coat-A-Kid event provides an opportunity for community members to donate their unused or gently used coats that they no longer need, and donations can be dropped off at any Don’s location.

Donated coats will be cleaned and distributed to children around the area that need them. To date, Don’s has collected nearly 200,000 coats to help keep kids warm.