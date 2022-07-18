EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago, they opened their doors on First Ave in Evansville.

Since June 18,1967, they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson. Reports say they also are currently developing a tenth location.

A Facebook post on Monday says, “Much has changed over the years, but our dedication to quality products and exemplary customer service have remained a community staple because we believe life should taste so delicious!”

Click through the pictures for a glimpse of 1967 Donut Bank.

Comments on the post show one thing, people want more. More locations, more donuts and more chances to ‘make life taste so delicious.’