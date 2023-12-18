PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Princeton residents, Troy and Kathi Green say they woke up Sunday to three of their vehicles wrecked, as they were parked outside of their house, overnight.

Troy says he woke up at 3 in the morning Sunday to the sound of, what he thought, was thunder. He says he fell back asleep, then at 6a.m. he went outside, “looked up and there sat my truck, just wrinkled like an accordion”. He reasons, “it must have had a bumper on it, because he pushed 6,000 pounds of vehicles a car and a half-length, that’s something.

Troy and Kathi say they immediately called the Princeton Police Department and began gathering doorbell footage from neighbors. The couple says they were able to get “a pretty good view” of the vehicle that drove off, and have high hopes that the driver will be caught.

Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw tells Eyewitness News they are following up on two leads and are feeling optimistic.

Though the Green family did not expect this one week before Christmas, they are feeling grateful for a supportive community, who are helping to keep their holiday spirit alive.

While Eyewitness News was speaking with the Greens, two children came to their door to deliver a drawing, meant to “make them happy”. Kathi shares that she just recently retired from having her own daycare business, and that the kids who delivered the picture, were kids she used to take care of. Kathi says it, “makes me want to cry,” knowing the community is supporting them. She says, “We have been so blessed, it will be okay”.

If you have any information on the suspect or the vehicle involved in the crash, contact the Princeton Police Department.