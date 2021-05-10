Downtown Evansville Tuesday Tunes & Treats and Yoga Series return

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced the return of two programming series, Tuesday Tunes & Treats and the Downtown Evansville Yoga Series. Both event series are free to attend and open to the community.

Tuesday Tunes & Treats will return May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Game Room Alley and will feature music from local musician Angel Roades. Treats will be provided by Bargetown Market. The weekly series will run through July 27. For a list of weekly performers and more details visit Downtown Evansville Indiana on Facebook.

The Downtown Evansville Yoga Series presented by Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union returns May 12 at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn of Reitz Home Museum. The series will take place Wednesdays through June 30. Participants are asked to bring their own mat and water.