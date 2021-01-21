Downtown Henderson Partnership hosting ‘Cuter Than Cupid’ couples contest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Downtown Henderson Partnership will present a new event this Valentine’s Day season. The “Cuter Than Cupid” is a contest for Henderson’s cutest couple.

Eligible applicants can include parents, grandparents, pets and high school sweethearts. Submissions are open until Jan. 27 and are done by submitting photo nominations through downtownhenderson.org.

Voting lasts from Feb. 3 to 12. Nominations can be voted on by shopping at any DHP merchant member. The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day. The winning couple will receive a $50 gift card to any DHP restaurant and a $50 gift card to any DHP merchant member.

The contest has a $5 nomination fee and the couple must reside in Henderson county. For more information, click here or contact Executive Director Lindsay Locasto at lindsay@downtownhenderson.org or 270-827-0016.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)