EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Over 20 local non-profits got an early Christmas gift on Wednesday.

Evansville’s Downtown Optimist Club handed out checks to 28 different organizations for a grand total of $28,000. Some of the organizations who got the money were EasterSeals, Parenting Time Center, and Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Officials say this year’s event marks the 25th year of the check presentations. According to Ken Dennis, President of the Downtown Optimist Club, the key to continue the tradition lies in recruitment of new members.

“Our numbers are not quite as large as they used to and we’re always looking for young people to join’ cause we’re all getting old, and we need somebody to replace us. You don’t hear enough good about what the kids are doing. And that’s what we’re trying to do, is create some places they can have opportunities.”

The club recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. More information about the Downtown Optimist Club can be found here.