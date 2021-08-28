Dozens in Henderson protest pandemic mandates

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of people lined up along Green Street in downtown Henderson Saturday to protest vaccine and mask mandates.

People held up signs, flags, and a cardboard cutout of former President Trump.

Some of the demonstrators said the decision to wear a mask or get the vaccine should be left up to individuals and families.

“As a family, this is just our way of being able to stand up, have our voices heard because everyone else is just being ignored. So, as a group you see we’re trying to stand up and say we want our choice,” said Richelle Daugherty.