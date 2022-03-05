Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) After being let go from his pastoral duties, Craig Duke had a hard time figuring out what to do next.

Esther’s Styles and River City Pride helped him forget the past and enjoy life tonight with a benefit show.

Drag queens from Evansville, Indianapolis, and even Louisiana took the stage to raise money for both Duke and River City Pride.

Duke says he was humbled by the turnout.

“You know it’s wild. And the support here is incredible. But it reminds me that it is so much bigger than me. And that is what I’m excited most about,” he said.

Duke says he has a big plan for the future.

“It is to begin an inclusive community of faith- bringing people together- in an open in environment so they can explore their faith experience and human sexuality,” he said.

But there is a long road ahead before anything is set in stone. Duke says there will be hurdles, but he’s excited about what’s next.

‘We will need to gather together and form our own 501(c)(3) and form a board of directors.”

Duke says an event like tonight is a step in the right direction.



this is about all the folks that felt they weren’t included or ostracized and because of that they want to come together and say include me too,” he said.

The one thing that Duke hopes people take away form tonight’s event is that faith is for everybody.