HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A man has been prosecuted for using his phone to peep at women in a Forever 21 dressing room.

Josue Ivan Lozano-Capistran was arrested in November 2021 when a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a complaint in Eastland Mall. The victim stated she was changing in the dressing room at Forever 21 when she noticed a cell phone propped up against a man’s foot in the next stall. The camera was facing the mirror in her stall while she was unclothed from the waist down.

Staff stated the man had been in the dressing room for a long time, given the few clothes he had to try on.

Lozano-Capistran’s sentencing is scheduled for June 16.