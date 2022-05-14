EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to a welfare check at the 200 block of Fielding Rd. on May 13 around 11 a.m. The caller reported an impaired driver huffing an air can and driving according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

According to the press release, officers found the driver still huffing the air can while her vehicle was in Drive on the sidewalk. The driver failed sobriety tests and was arrested says a police spokesperson.

The driver has a prior conviction for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated according to EPD.