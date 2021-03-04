Driver crashes after swerving to miss falling couch, then gets ticketed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A couple driving home from Florida escaped serious injury when they swerved to avoid a couch that fell from a truck on Interstate 95.

But they couldn’t avoid a $166 traffic ticket for “failing to drive in a single lane.”

Jake Singer says his girlfriend was driving Feb. 20 when she swerved to avoid the couch, their car striking a median and flipping over.

He says they were taken to the hospital, where a trooper showed up with the ticket.

A Highway Patrol spokesman said that while it’s a tough break for the couple, troopers have discretion when issuing citations, and drivers are supposed to maintain control of their vehicles.