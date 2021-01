WARRICK CO., IND. (WEHT) – A treetrimming truck overturned in Warrick County Friday. This happened before 3 p.m. on Jenner Road near Fuquay road. Indiana State Police said the wreckage had to be cut away to get the driver out of the truck. The driver had minor injuries. A tow truck was called in to get the tree trimming truck upright. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)