Driver licensing services to change in eight Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – A new era of driver licensing service will soon begin in eight more Kentucky counties this month. The traditional trip to the local Office of Circuit Court Clerk is being replaced in those counties with a visit to a specialized Driver Licensing Regional Office operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Making the transition this month will be Caldwell, Casey, Green, Hardin, Menifee, Metcalfe, McCreary and Webster counties. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of those counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on May 24. Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

The circuit court clerk in each county will continue the temporary processing of remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue licenses and IDs until June 30. That was an emergency measure to limit person-to-person contact and safeguard public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remote renewal option – by mail or by leaving applications in drop boxes – is not available to anyone whose name or address has changed or who requires testing by the Kentucky State Police. Get more information here.