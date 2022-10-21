MOUNT Vernon, Ill. (WEHT) – The city of Mount Vernon released a notice on Facebook notifying its residents of a burn ban.

The burn ban for Mount Vernon was issued on Friday at 11 a.m. and will last through Monday at 8 a.m. Officials say burning of any kind is prohibited by the order of the Fire Chief due to very dry conditions.

The order is supported with a statement from the National Weather Services out of Paducah, Kentucky that indicate ongoing drought and strong wind conditions which severely increase the danger for field and wood fires.

Reports say the drought conditions have caused dry vegetation and there is no rain expected over the weekend. Officials say rain chances will increase next week. It is recommended the public be extra careful with matches, smoking material and hot vehicle exhaust pipes which can ignite a fire.

Mount Vernon is not the first nor the last to put a burn ban in place. Currently the following Indiana counties are under a burn ban: Gibson, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Spencer, Perry, Dubois, and Daviess. In Kentucky the counties under bans are, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union, Webster.

More information can be found here.