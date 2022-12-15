HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Dispatch confirmed there was an accident on Thursday night. Reports say the accident was a three-vehicle- accident on the clover leaf between Kimsey overpass and the exit for Highway 60.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:50p.m. Police say a drunk driver rear-ended a truck and one person has been arrested.

Dispatch says there is a large presence of first responders at the scene and all three vehicles have been towed. There is also a heavy backup of traffic on Highway 41 which should clear up soon according to police who say the road was just reopened.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.