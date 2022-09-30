UNION COUNTY, KY. (WEHT) – The Union County Judge Executive Office issued an Executive Order on Friday due to dry conditions.

The order prohibits all outdoor burning in Union County as the extremely dry conditions could lead to an increase in fires that spread quickly. The order is deemed necessary due to unseasonably warm weather conditions that will not change soon according to long term weather forecasts.

Officials say there are currently several firefighter crews in the Sturgis area fighting a large fire and warn residents to be safe and responsible.